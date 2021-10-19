 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV show airs episode on Circus World
0 Comments

TV show airs episode on Circus World

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In July, “Small Town Big Deal,” a nationally syndicated show, paid a visit to Circus World. The show will devote an entire episode to Circus World, from the Library and Research Center holdings, to the wagon collection and efforts of the wagon restoration center, to the performances and artists who visit each summer.

The show will air at 7 p.m. every night this week on WRPQ-TV43 on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and 982 and on 43.1.

It captures the essence of Circus World and is a love letter to the legacy of circus in the Baraboo community.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News