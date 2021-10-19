TV show airs episode on Circus World

In July, “Small Town Big Deal,” a nationally syndicated show, paid a visit to Circus World. The show will devote an entire episode to Circus World, from the Library and Research Center holdings, to the wagon collection and efforts of the wagon restoration center, to the performances and artists who visit each summer.

The show will air at 7 p.m. every night this week on WRPQ-TV43 on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and 982 and on 43.1.

It captures the essence of Circus World and is a love letter to the legacy of circus in the Baraboo community.