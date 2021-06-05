Two $1K scholarships awarded

Aiden Bobholz and Lindsay Propst were each awarded a 2021 Dodge County Master Gardener Association $1,000 Scholarship on June 2.

Bobholz, a senior at Randolph High School, plans to attend Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, and major in agronomy. He was a member and an officer in FFA and worked in the school greenhouse, participated in track and field and cross county and volunteered in community activities. He worked for Alsum Foods and Phillips Crop Care, where he scouted for weeds, disease and insects, staged winter wheat, and took stand counts of corn and soybeans.

Propst, a senior at Beaver Dam High School, plans to attend University of Wisconsin-Madison and major in genetics and genomics. She is a FFA member on the Parliamentary Procedure team, active in varsity tennis and captain of the soccer team, a member of BDHS marching band, National Honor Society and Student Council as well as 4H and other community groups. She works on her family’s farm where she helps with planting and harvesting crops and raising hogs for market.

The annual scholarship is awarded to a high school senior who is planning a career in some area of horticulture.