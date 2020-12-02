 Skip to main content
Two $750 scholarships available
Two $750 scholarships available

Open Arms Charities of Elroy offers two $750 scholarships. Applications are available at the store, 130 Main St., Elroy, or the public libraries in Elroy, Hillsboro, Kendall, Wonewoc, Mauston or New Lisbon. The first recipients are scheduled to be named and contacted by Jan. 31, 2021. The recipients will be single parents who live within 25 miles of Elroy. They will be enrolled in a board approved college, vocational school or licensure program and have a grade-point average of 2.4 or higher.

Drop off or mail completed application, by 4 p.m. Jan. 9, 2021, to Open Arms Resale Store, 130 Main St., Elroy, WI, 53929.

