Two awarded $1K scholarships

The Dodge County Master Gardener Association has awarded Carter Beaulieu and Alexander Coughlin a 2020 Dodge County Master Gardener Association $1,000 Scholarship.

Beaulieu, a senior at Randolph High School, plans to attend University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and major in biology and chemistry, with a career goal in plant research. In high school he was active in FFA, student council, and athletics. He was named a state winner of Career and Technical Education for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. He has volunteered in community activities and has been employed at area ag businesses and operates his own lawn care business.

Coughlin, a senior at Watertown High School, plans to attend Iowa State University and major in agronomy. Coughlin has been an FFA officer and leader including conducting the chapter’s crop plot for three years. Under his leadership the chapter created and organized an annual field day. Coughlin has also been active in community events and was employed as a farm equipment operator, field scout and mechanic throughout high school.

Scholarships are awarded to a graduating senior from any public, parochial high school or home school in Dodge County. The student must have applied to a two- or four- year accredited college or technical school that has a program leading to a degree or certification in the horticultural area, submit a written statement of 300 or fewer words that his/her chosen career will meet the requirement of horticultural or related studies and provide two letters of recommendation.