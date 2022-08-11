 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TWO AWARDED $500 SCHOLARSHIPS

TWO AWARDED $500 SCHOLARSHIPS

Trever Scherbert, Jolly Beavers 4-H Club; and Trenna Cherney, Reedsburg FFA, are awarded the Sauk County Meat Animal Sale Committee’s 2022 scholarships on July 16. They show leadership qualities, have been active in school activities and have previously sold in the meat sale. They will each receive $500, from left, Scherbert, Cherney, and Annie Allen representing the committee.

 LESA KNUTH

