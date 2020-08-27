Two elected to Angus delegate

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Cody Quam and Chad Stevenson, of Lodi, have been elected as delegates to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 8-9 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The annual meeting will provide a modified line up of high-quality education due to Covid-19. Socially-distanced educational sessions and an awards dinner and fundraiser will be hosted on Nov. 8, along with industry updates from thought-leaders and staff.