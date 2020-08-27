 Skip to main content
Two elected to Angus delegate
Two elected to Angus delegate

Cody Quam and Chad Stevenson, of Lodi, have been elected as delegates to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 8-9 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The annual meeting will provide a modified line up of high-quality education due to Covid-19. Socially-distanced educational sessions and an awards dinner and fundraiser will be hosted on Nov. 8, along with industry updates from thought-leaders and staff.

For more information, visit angus.org.

