Two locals graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy

Of the 973 new graduates from the United States Air Force Academy, 19 were from across the state of Wisconsin. Two from Columbia County graduated on May 25, as 2nd Lieutenants.

In 2017, Josiah Hoege graduated from Portage High School and accepted a Falcon Scholarship from USAFA to attend one year at Marion Military Institute in Alabama; he attended from 2018-2022. His next step is pilot training.

Holly Pickhardt, a 2017 Randolph High School graduate, accepted a Falcon Scholarship to attend Northwestern Prep in California for one year, then attended USAFA. Her further training will be in intelligence.

To attend USAFA both received recommendations from Wisconsin State Rep. Glenn Grothman.

