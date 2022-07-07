Two more plays open for season

American Players Theatre opens two more plays, “The Brothers Size” by Academy-Award winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Gavin Lawrence in The Touchstone Theatre and William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” directed by James DeVita in the Hill Theatre.

“The Brothers Size” tells the story of Louisiana brothers Ogun and Oshoosi Size and a visitor from Oshoosi’s past. A gripping and electric story, is a contemporary drama originally slated for the 2020 season.

Last seen at APT in 2013, “Hamlet” returns to the Hill Theatre. This iconic play continues to connect with audiences through its mix of Shakespeare’s poetic language and the story’s relevancy for our, and every, era.

“The Brothers Size” and “Hamlet” will both play through Oct. 8. Performance times, tickets and more information available at americanplayers.org or call the APT box office at 608-588-2361. APT is located at 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green.