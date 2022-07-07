 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two more plays open for season

  • 0

American Players Theatre opens two more plays, “The Brothers Size” by Academy-Award winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Gavin Lawrence in The Touchstone Theatre and William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” directed by James DeVita in the Hill Theatre.

“The Brothers Size” tells the story of Louisiana brothers Ogun and Oshoosi Size and a visitor from Oshoosi’s past. A gripping and electric story, is a contemporary drama originally slated for the 2020 season.

Last seen at APT in 2013, “Hamlet” returns to the Hill Theatre. This iconic play continues to connect with audiences through its mix of Shakespeare’s poetic language and the story’s relevancy for our, and every, era.

“The Brothers Size” and “Hamlet” will both play through Oct. 8. Performance times, tickets and more information available at americanplayers.org or call the APT box office at 608-588-2361. APT is located at 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Halsted House on historic tour

Halsted House on historic tour

The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23. The tour will feature five private historic homes.

PETS OF WEEK: Rocky and Cleo

PETS OF WEEK: Rocky and Cleo

Rocky is a 15-month-old miniature pinscher mix who came in as a stray. He’s a favorite with the dog walkers, is super friendly, outgoing, and …

PETS OF WEEK: Lexi and Nova

PETS OF WEEK: Lexi and Nova

Lexi is a 3-year-old bulldog/boxer mix. She is fun, athletic and loves to play with other dogs. Lexi does prefer male dogs over female dogs. S…

PETS OF WEEK: Blue and Simba

PETS OF WEEK: Blue and Simba

Blue is a 2-year-old German shepherd mix, surrendered because his owner fell on hard times. He is a very sweet dog and loves attention. Blue w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News