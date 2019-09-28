MARKESAN — Wisconsin Bankers Association recognized two associates of Markesan State Bank with Lifetime Service Awards at the Sept. 10 WBA Management Conference.
Robin Schweder was recognized for 40 years of service with Markesan State Bank. She started out as a teller and has grown into her current position as assistant vice president/loan bookkeeper. She lives in Markesan.
Debra Lins was also recognized for 40 years of service within the financial services industry. In April 2017, she joined the MSB Team as an outside consultant/interim CEO, and later signed on as the bank’s CEO and a director of the bank and holding company, where she continues to serve today.
