Two $500 scholarships available

Columbia County Home and Community Education will award a $500 scholarship to two graduating high school seniors who are a child or grandchild of an HCE member. To apply, the student must be enrolled at an accredited college or vocational school. Qualified applicants can be average, serious, dedicated, all-around type students.
Application materials are available from school counselors or may be downloaded and printed at https://wahceinc.org/columbia-county-hce or contact Jennifer Evans at Extension Columbia County at 608-742-9687 or jennifer.evans@wisc.edu. Applications due April 1.
For more information, Dorothy Neitzel at dneitzel@rocketmail.com.