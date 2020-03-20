Two $500 scholarships availale

Portage Area Community Theatre offers a $500 scholarship opportunity awarded to two applicants.
The PACT Scholarship is open to area high school seniors who have participated in the arts and are planning to attend a two- or four-year college. Applicants do not have to major in the arts, although preference is given to students majoring in the areas of theater, drama, speech, music, or a related art communications field. Students with contributions to the arts who intend to major in another field are strongly encouraged to apply.
Scholarship applications are available through all area high school guidance counselors and at pacttheatre.org. Applications must be postmarked by April 4.