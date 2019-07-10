The Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild increased their scholarship awards this year to two $500 scholarships awarded to students who have been involved in theater or the performing arts all four years of high school and have been involved through SPTG cast or crews. At the Dollars for Scholars award program on May 23, Garrick Hartley and Arista Detter were awarded the two scholarships. Pictured, from left, are Louann Rinken, Arista Detter, and Garrick Hartley.
