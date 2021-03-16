Two woman art exhibit planned

Firefly Coffee House, 114 N. Main St., Oregon, will host a two woman exhibit, “The Power of Presence” from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through April 30.

Marla Brenner, a Reedsburg native residing in Madison, is a painter of expressive realism and Madison native Terri Beck-Engel, is a painter of abstraction.

Brenner hopes to capture an image that says to the viewer, “I’ve been there, felt that - moments redolent with the scents, sounds, and atmosphere of some special time, place, and memory.” Her painting, sketching, photographing and observations of light, sounds, motions, scents, atmosphere, and relationships are presented.

Beck-Engel is drawn to abstract mixed medium painting, focusing on color, shape, layering, textures and marks. For her, the process is very intuitive, spiritual and interactive as the work unveils itself.

For more information, visit marlabrenner.com, email mjbrenner@sbcglobal.net, call 608-354-5314 or visit terribeck-engel.com, email tbewholearted@yahoo.com or call 608-225-8394.