U.S. Cellular celebrates as the future of good program

U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program returns for its fifth consecutive year, to champion and invest in young people who are bringing fairness to their communities, including in the Wisconsin Dells area. U.S. Cellular is raising awareness for youth causes and increasing their impact through financial contributions.

From Dec. 3-April 15, 2020, anyone older than the age of 18 is encouraged to visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com" target="_blank">thefutureofgood.uscellular.com" target="_blank">thefutureofgood.uscellular.com to nominate young people ages 6-17, who are making a positive impact in U.S. Cellular communities. U.S. Cellular will announce six winners, three in February and another three in May. These six individuals will join the community of more than 40 extraordinary The Future of Good winners and receive $10,000 each to put toward their cause. Their stories will also be featured on thefutureofgood.uscellular.com.

To enter, nominators should visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com and describe the nominee’s cause, how it is helping the community and how the nominee could use a cash grant for technology or other means to continue and grow efforts. Nominees must not turn 18 before Aug. 30, 2020.