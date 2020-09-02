 Skip to main content
U.S. Cellular raises money for students
U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program provides a virtual way for K-12 groups to raise up to $1,000, whether they need face masks and cleaning supplies or equipment and uniforms. Organizers can register a group at uscellular.com/communityconnections, to start earning sponsorship support online.

Once registered, local non-profit academic and athletic groups representing youth up to grades 12 have 14 days to rally friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include taking short surveys, watching videos or following U.S. Cellular on its social channels. Each completed activity earns money that goes directly to the organization, up to $1,000, and the website makes it easy to spread the word on social media.

For more information, visit uscellular.com/communityconnections.

