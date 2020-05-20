UC returns $9.3 million in cash to its members in May

As United Cooperative celebrates another profitable year, it does so by sharing profits with members. UC had $767 million in sales in 2019 and recorded $23.2 million in total patronage for its members. Forty percent of those dollars or $9.3 million were distributed in cash in early May, while 60% were retained in equity credits. UC plans to revolve equity credits in October, and will retire equity credits at age 77 and pay all estates as requested.
United Cooperative has local locations in, Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Hillsboro, Horicon, Mayville, Poynette, Prairie du Sac, Reedsburg, Rock Springs, Sauk City, South Beaver Dam, Westfield, Wilton, Wonewoc and Wyocena. For more information, visit unitedcooperative.com.
