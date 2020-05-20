UC returns $9.3 million in cash to its members in May

As United Cooperative celebrates another profitable year, it does so by sharing profits with members. UC had $767 million in sales in 2019 and recorded $23.2 million in total patronage for its members. Forty percent of those dollars or $9.3 million were distributed in cash in early May, while 60% were retained in equity credits. UC plans to revolve equity credits in October, and will retire equity credits at age 77 and pay all estates as requested.