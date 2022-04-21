 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UKRAINIAN BENEFIT CONCERT PLANNED

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County Campus and Community choir will host a benefit concert for Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 131 Sixth Ave., Baraboo. A free will offering with all proceeds going to the relief efforts will be accepted. The concert, entitled “Requiem,” features themes of struggle, love, respect, loss and peace.

 DEANNA HORJUS-LANG/Contributed

