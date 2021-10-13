Unbiased Medicare Plan assistance available

The Medicare Open Enrollment Period, which runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 7, is the time to review and change Part C Advantage Plan, or Part D prescription drug plans. For most people, this is the only time of year allowed to change the plan. Plans can change which means that costs and coverage for drugs could change or another provider may offer better coverage for the same medications. By reviewing and comparing plans, people can save money. Part C and Part D insurance companies are required to mail out an Annual Notice of Change by Sept. 30 explaining how the plan is changing.