Unbiased Medicare Plan assistance available

The Medicare Open Enrollment Period, which runs from Oct. 15-Dec. 7, is the time to review and change Part C Advantage Plan, or Part D prescription drug plans. For most people, this is the only time of year allowed to change the plan. Plans can change which means that costs and coverage for drugs could change or another provider may offer better coverage for the same medications. By reviewing and comparing plans, people can save money. Part C and Part D insurance companies are required to mail out an Annual Notice of Change by Sept. 30 explaining how the plan is changing.
Medicare supplement or Medigap and SeniorCare policies are not affected by this enrollment period.
The benefit specialists at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Dodge County can assist with unbiased information on plans that are available and most cost effective for the individual’s needs. In-person appointments will be limited, due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Contact the ADRC if assistance reviewing plan information is needed.
The Medicare Plan Finder no longer saves drug list and pharmacy choices without a Medicare account, so consider setting one up. An instructional video is available at co.dodge.wi.gov/government/departments-a-d/aging-and-disability-resource-center/benefit-specialists/medicare.
For free, unbiased assistance, or to request a Medicare Packet, call 920-386-3580 or 800-924-6407 or email hsagingunit@co.dodge.wi.us. Once the packet is complete, return it to the ADRC for processing no later than Nov. 19.