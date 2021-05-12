Uncovering anti-Asian racism and xenophobia

Baraboo Talks: an alliance of professionals involved in fostering education in the Baraboo area will present a virtual community discussion at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20. This event is in response to the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States and commemorate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The program will center on themes of unity, equity, and inclusivity and continues community conversations from Baraboo Acts.

Participants are invited to watch Fuel Milwaukee’s “Race Bridge: The Movement Against Anti-Asian Racism” prior to the event. Fuel Milwaukee describes the panel, “With racial equity taking center stage around the world, the Asian American community is battling a surge in hate crimes stirred from COVID-19. A recent report found that hate crimes against Asian Americans increased by nearly 150% in 2020. Experts agree that racist labeling of the Coronavirus as the “China Virus'' by political and other high-profile leaders has incited increased anti-Asian sentiment. But they caution that it isn’t a new problem and has long existed in our country.”