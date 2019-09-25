United Fund announces disbursements

Baraboo Area United Fund Board President Kyle Hundt announces the organization's annual disbursements to local charities at a Business After 5 gathering hosted by the board Monday at the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. Many of the United Fund's beneficiaries attended to celebrate the contributions and introduce their organizations to chamber members.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)