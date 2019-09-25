{{featured_button_text}}
United Fund announces disbursements

Baraboo Area United Fund Board President Kyle Hundt announces the organization's annual disbursements to local charities at a Business After 5 gathering hosted by the board Monday at the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center. Many of the United Fund's beneficiaries attended to celebrate the contributions and introduce their organizations to chamber members.

 BARABOO AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE/Contributed
