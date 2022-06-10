United Way accepting applications

The Portage Area United Way is accepting applications from any 501(c)(3) agency for the 2023 Campaign. Preference is given to agencies that provide basic, unduplicated, services in the Portage area, including-food, shelter, help with health issues and gaps in services.
Completed applications must be postmarked on or before June 30. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered. Contact Pat Hartley, board president, Portage Area United Way, P.O. 354, Portage, WI 53901, to request an application.