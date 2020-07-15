United Way accepting applications
United Way accepting applications

The Portage Area United Way is accepting applications for the 2021 Campaign. Any 501(c)(3) agency may apply. Preference is given to agencies that provide basic, unduplicated, services in the Portage area, including-food, shelter, help with health issues and gaps in services. Completed applications must be post marked on or before July 31. Applications that are incomplete or post marked after July 31 will not be considered. Interested agencies should request an application by contacting Pat Hartley, board president, Portage Area United Way, P.O. 354, Portage, WI 53901.

