United Way allocates $37,500 in Adams County

United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties announced it will distribute $442,381 in south Wood County and $37,500 in Adams County, for a total of $479,881, pending a successful fall campaign, according to a May 17 press release.

“Education” and “Health” programs will receive two year grants for 2022 and 2023. “Financial Stability” and “Safety Net Service” programs are funded through 2022 and will be able to apply in 2022 for 2023-2024 funding.

“We’ve made these promises to our partner programs, now we need the community to help us deliver,” said Tari Jahns, CEO. “The dollars we allocate to these programs come from our annual community campaign. That is why it’s important we have a successful campaign, to help fill these needs.”

The 2022-2023 Allocations for “Education” and “Health” in Adams County are as follows:

$8,000 in education grants to Adams Friendship School District, After School Programs, $4,000; Boy Scouts of America, Scouting Program, $3,000; Girl Scouts or the Northwestern Great Lakes, Leadership Experience, $1,000.

$18,500 in health grants to Faith In Action, Faith In Action Program, $11,500; Faith In Action, FAAC Transportation Today, $2,000; YMCA, Membership for All, $5,000.