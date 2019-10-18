The United Way kicked off its 2019-20 fundraising campaign Oct. 8 outside the Portage Chamber of Commerce with several board members in attendance. Pictured, from left, Klay Vehring, Sara Brockley, Jolene Wheeler, Julie Briggs, Jon Crawford and Pat Hartley.
