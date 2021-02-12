United Way of Dodge County offers new grant

United Way of Dodge County will offer a new grant, Capacity Building Grant, designed for a project by a non-profit or education system to build their capacity to serve an emerging or growing need.

This grant will be used only for programming that falls inside United Way of Dodge County’s stated pillars of impact, Education, Financial Stability, and Personal Safety and Well-Being. These grants will not be used to support operating or ongoing expenses of organizations, to pay wages or salaries, to eliminate previously incurred deficits or expenses or for debt retirement, to establish or grow endowment funds, for religious or sectarian purposes, to individuals for personal purposes/expenses, or for lobbying, partisan political purpose or campaigns.