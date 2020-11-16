Up to $100,000 in grants available

Organizations have until Jan. 5, 2021, to apply for grants from Alliant Energy’s Prairie du Sac Dam Aquatic Resources Enhancement Fund. The fund will provide monies for 2021-2022 projects focused on improving the waters of the Lake Wisconsin basin. Conservation, river management groups, governmental units and educational institutions are eligible.

“These grants can fund important initiatives that will help ensure that Lake Wisconsin and its surrounding waters remain healthy and available for recreation into the future,” said Amanda Blank, Alliant Energy’s site manager for hydroelectric and gas generation. “The lake was formed more than 100 years ago by our Prairie du Sac Dam being built and it is a natural resource that is worth improving.”

Projects eligible for financial support include aquatic studies and research, water quality enhancements, and habitat mitigation and enhancement. Projects must be located between Highway 12 and the tailrace of the Castle Rock Dam, including tributaries of the Wisconsin River, such as the Baraboo River.

The River Alliance of Wisconsin, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will select the projects to receive grants. Requests should not exceed $50,000 per year for a maximum of two years. The award recipients will be announced in spring 2021.

For more information and grant application materials, visit alliantenergy.com/lakewisgrants.