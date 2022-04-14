Upcoming area events

For more information, visit Greater Mauston Tourism Association, 303 Mansion St., Mauston, or mauston.com/tourism.

April 15: noon to 7 p.m., Friday Fish Fry at American Legion Hall, 1055 E. State St., Mauston. Dine-in and bar open from 4-7 p.m. Carry-out available from noon to 7 p.m. Call ahead for carry-out orders at 608-847-2407 and ask about specials.

April 16: 10 a.m., Easter Fun on the Farm, Northwoods Orchard and Farm Market, W7428 Highway 82, Mauston. The orchard, Mauston Chamber of Commerce and Castle Rock Realty will host the Easter Egg Hunt. Cost is $4 per person and includes the Easter Egg Hunt, wagon rides around the orchard, family fun area, bouncy house, and pictures with the Easter Bunny – who arrives about 10 a.m.

Egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. for ages 0-3; noon for ages 4-7; a p.m. for age 8 and older.

The greenhouses will open from 3-7 p.m.

Pre-order cheesecakes for Easter. Apple cider donuts on Easter Saturday.

April 16: 8-11 a.m., Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast by the New Lisbon Lions at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Road. Bring Easter baskets for ages 0-9. The Easter Egg Hunt starts at 10 a.m. and the Pancake Breakfast for the whole family is from 8-11 a.m.

April 16: 10 a.m., Beta Sigma Phi Easter Egg Hunt 2022—44th annual at Lion’s Park, 903 N. Harvey St., Necedah, for children through third grade. Meet the Easter Bunny, enjoy a snack and win door prizes. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the hunt at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $1 per child. Bring a camera.

April 16: noon, Easter Egg Hunt at Sandy Shores Tubing and Resort, N4206 26th Ave., Mauston, for ages 0-12.

April 17: 10:30 a.m., Easter Sunday Brunch at Bethany Lutheran Church, 701 Grove St., Mauston, following Easter worship in the fellowship hall. Free, menu includes egg bake, fruit, muffins, coffee, milk, and juice. RSVP welcome, but not required. Volunteers to help with prep, serving, and clean-up appreciated.

April 18: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Plant Swap-Plant donation at Hatch Public Library, 111 W. State St., Mauston. Plants will be collected April 18-22. Bring in healthy, pest-free plants, cuttings, or seeds to swap with others in the community. The plant giveaway takes place from 9 a.m. to noon April 23.

April 19: Free Art Event, 5:45 p.m., Oh! Arts Cooperative, 215 E. State St., Mauston. Some photo prints and markers provided for writing captions and adding drawings to photos. Free Art events are every Tuesday from February to May, some have supply charges.