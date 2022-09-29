Upcoming events at Dodge County Center for the Arts

All Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam, events are free and open to the public unless noted otherwise. Open hours are 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Oct. 1 and 15: noon to 2 p.m., Relief Woodblock Printing Class by Kayla and Q Ramirez, two sessions, attendees will learn the basics of woodblock printing, carving a matrix and create a series of five prints. Cost is $30. All supplies provided. Seating is limited to 10 people, register early at kayla@dodgecountyarts.org.

Oct. 2: 1-2 p.m., Pour Painting Workshop with Jenny Kobar from Create It Gifts. One-of-a-kind creations with no experience need. All supplies included – dress appropriately, bring gloves or apron if needed. Using a flip cup technique, create an 8-inch by 10-inch canvas. Cost is $18. Due to the technique used, the canvas will be too wet to be moved for at least 24 hours. Pre-register at info@dodgecountyarts.org or email createitwis@yahoo.com. Class size limited to 16.

Oct. 8: noon to 3 p.m., Opening reception of Beautiful Expressions. Exhibit runs through Nov. 6. The exhibit features artwork entirely created by individuals with dementia. Many of the pieces were created in art engagement groups such as SPARK!, Memories in the Making, Memory Cafes, and Virtual Art Cafes. For more information, visit https://dodgecountyarts.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/ADRC-Exhibit.png.

Every Thursday: 4-7 p.m., Community Art Nights where each month a different project will be featured. October will feature Collographic Printmaking.

Every Thursday: 4-7 p.m., Community Art Night, October: Alcohol Ink Paining.

Nov. 17-Jan. 8, 2023: Holiday Gift Gallery offers artistic treasures of every style, size and shape, one-of-a-kind items.

For more information, contact DCCA president Kraig Kasten at 920-314-6278 or info@dodgecountyarts.org.