Upcoming Summer Programs at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library announces a number of upcoming programs for the summer that promise to be educational, entertaining, and of course, free.

In addition to its regular book club offerings, the Reedsburg Public will host an “Author Spotlight” series this summer. On June 27, July 25, and Aug. 29 at 6 p.m., local authors will speak about their work. The featured authors for June 27 include Tim Fox, McKenzie Osborne, Lisa Nelson and Abbie Lorene. The “Seas the Day” adult reading challenge began on June 1. Register for the program at the library or online via Beanstack and pick up a free library bag just for signing up. Read five books to earn a chance to win one of five prize baskets, displayed in the library’s front entry.

Youth Summer Reading registration also began on June 1, with separate challenges for babies and toddlers, preschool and school age children, and teens. Your family may register for the online challenges by going to reedsburglibrary.org and clicking on the Beanstack link. As in past years, incentive prizes are offered along the way, with opportunities to enter a Grand Prize Drawing in each category for special prizes at the end of the summer. All who complete their challenge will receive a book of their choosing.

Youth summer activities begin the week of June 13. Visit the library’s website, or pick up a paper brochure at the library to view all offerings this summer. Special events such as Mary Tooley’s “Art in a Suitcase,” Bright Star Theatre’s “The Little Mermaid,” and Ocean Odyssey’s “Shark Touch Tank” are on this summer’s schedule. Popular programs presented by library staff such as Junior Lunch Bunch, Babygarten, Preschool Players, Discovery Days, Reedsburg Readers and Loganville Book Bunch also return for summer 2022.

If you have questions about any library program or service, call the library at 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.