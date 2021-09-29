Upcoming youth and family programs at the library

The week of Sept. 27 is filled with fun and educational programs for youth and families. All programs will be held in the library’s Community Room and masks are required for ages 5 and older. No registration is required.
Babygarten meets at 10 a.m. Sept. 29. Sessions bring caregivers and babies together for 45 minutes of rhymes, songs, books, and free-play. The primary focus is healthy development of infant ages 0-24 months, emphasizing language enrichment and pre-literacy skills. Siblings are welcome. The theme this fall is colors.
The library’s first monthly Homeschool Program of the year will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 29, and is appropriate for ages 5 and older. This month’s topic is “Exploring Your Family History.” Children of all ages can create their own “family tree,” and family history book. Library staff will also demonstrate the use of library resources and genealogical databases for older students.
Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. Sept. 30, and Oct. 1 continues the color theme inspired by the book “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers. A different colored crayon or creativity-related theme will be highlighted each week with books, songs, crafts, and more. Throughout the week, children are encouraged to find the crayon(s) hiding in the children’s area to receive a specially made pin/button.
Finally, the weekly After School Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 30. The featured chapter book will have something to do with donuts. This program, for those in 4K-fourth grade, meets for an hour every Thursday that school is in session. Each week will feature reading and related activities such as games, music, movement, crafts and/or other activities as time permits. A snack will be provided.
For more information about fall programming for youth and families call the library at 768-READ (7323), Jess McCarlson, youth services librarian, or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
