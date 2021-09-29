Upcoming youth and family programs at the library

The week of Sept. 27 is filled with fun and educational programs for youth and families. All programs will be held in the library’s Community Room and masks are required for ages 5 and older. No registration is required.

Babygarten meets at 10 a.m. Sept. 29. Sessions bring caregivers and babies together for 45 minutes of rhymes, songs, books, and free-play. The primary focus is healthy development of infant ages 0-24 months, emphasizing language enrichment and pre-literacy skills. Siblings are welcome. The theme this fall is colors.

The library’s first monthly Homeschool Program of the year will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 29, and is appropriate for ages 5 and older. This month’s topic is “Exploring Your Family History.” Children of all ages can create their own “family tree,” and family history book. Library staff will also demonstrate the use of library resources and genealogical databases for older students.

Preschool Storytime at 10 a.m. Sept. 30, and Oct. 1 continues the color theme inspired by the book “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt and Oliver Jeffers. A different colored crayon or creativity-related theme will be highlighted each week with books, songs, crafts, and more. Throughout the week, children are encouraged to find the crayon(s) hiding in the children’s area to receive a specially made pin/button.