UPDATE: SDWD updated meal services for children

The following information is regarding updated meal service for children in the School District of Wisconsin Dells. All meal sites will be closed April 10 and May 25.
• Deer Run Mobile Home Estates pickup times from 10:30-11 a.m. Monday-Friday, located at 97 Progressive Ave., Baraboo.
• Fireman’s Park pickup times from 11 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, located at 1036 Golden Ave., Wisconsin Dells.
• Lake Delton Elementary School, drive-through option, pickup times from 11:15 a.m. to noon, located at 20 W. Delavan St., Lake Delton. Pickup will be available at the main entrance. Enter from Whitlock Street.
• Spring Hill Elementary School, drive-through option, caregivers will be able to drive up to the main entrance of the school from 11 a.m. to noon, located at 300 Vine St., Wisconsin Dells.
• Neenah Creek School, drive-through option, from 10:55-11:25 a.m., at the main entrance located at W8516 Highway X, Portage.
• Ridgewood Apartments, curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to noon, located at 1117 Clara Ave., Lake Delton. A school district van will distribute meals.
• Fairway Trailer Park, curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to noon, located at 610 Commercial Ave., Wisconsin Dells. A school district van will distribute meals.
• Berry Ridge Mobile Home Park, curbside pickup, a school district van will be distributing breakfast and lunch meals from 11:35 a.m. to noon at 3863 Fifth Drive, Wisconsin Dells.
A parent or adult may pick up meals on behalf of the children in their household without the children being present by asking how many children are in the household and where they attend school. If the child is too young to attend school, they are still able to receive a meal.
For more information, call 608-253-1461 ext. 1032, or 608-253-2467 ext. 3187.
