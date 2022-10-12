 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Upham Woods hosts accessible bird event

  • 0

Upham Woods will host a free bird-focused day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 for people of all ages and ability levels. Explore the trails at your own pace or join a guided activity. To request additional accommodations, email Rachael at lewandowskis@wisc.edu to check availability.

  • 9-10:30 a.m.: Guided Birding: This guided bird hike will stay on flat hard-packed trails and wooden boardwalks and focus on identifying birds both by sight and by sound. Instructors will provide walking sticks, portable seating, and binoculars, and will stick to trails near buildings/restrooms for folks who need a break.
  • 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Bird presentation: An indoor presentation to learn about turkey vultures and meet “Uncle Butzie.”
  • 1:30-3 p.m.: Bird sensory exploration: Explore birds with different senses and at your own pace. There will be bird artifacts, like feathers and skulls, to touch, iPad to listen to bird sounds and binoculars for sight.

People are also reading…

One all-terrain outdoor wheelchair has been reserved through Access Ability Wisconsin; the chair can benefit many folks - including those who get tired, those with broken legs, people with balance concerns etc. For more information, contact Rachel or visit accessabilitywi.org.

For more on Upham Woods, visit https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/uphamwoods.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

Class of 1962 holds 60th reunion

The Pardeeville High School class of 1962 held its 60th class reunion on July 27, where 14 members and 6 spouses attended, of the 42 graduates…

Alumni host all school reunion

Alumni host all school reunion

Community Christian School/Fairfield Center School, E12654 Highway T, Baraboo, will host an all school reunion to celebrate its delayed 60th a…

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

The Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Parktoberfest from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Culver Community Park, 2…

Common Chord to perform

Common Chord to perform

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host Common Chord as part of its 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News