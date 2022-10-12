Upham Woods hosts accessible bird event

Upham Woods will host a free bird-focused day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 for people of all ages and ability levels. Explore the trails at your own pace or join a guided activity. To request additional accommodations, email Rachael at lewandowskis@wisc.edu to check availability.

9-10:30 a.m.: Guided Birding: This guided bird hike will stay on flat hard-packed trails and wooden boardwalks and focus on identifying birds both by sight and by sound. Instructors will provide walking sticks, portable seating, and binoculars, and will stick to trails near buildings/restrooms for folks who need a break.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Bird presentation: An indoor presentation to learn about turkey vultures and meet "Uncle Butzie."

1:30-3 p.m.: Bird sensory exploration: Explore birds with different senses and at your own pace. There will be bird artifacts, like feathers and skulls, to touch, iPad to listen to bird sounds and binoculars for sight.

One all-terrain outdoor wheelchair has been reserved through Access Ability Wisconsin; the chair can benefit many folks - including those who get tired, those with broken legs, people with balance concerns etc. For more information, contact Rachel or visit accessabilitywi.org.

For more on Upham Woods, visit https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/uphamwoods.