Upham Woods hosts expansion celebration

The Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center has expanded its mainland to the northwest due to a donation from Robin Buerki and Blackhawk Wawbeek Foundation. A celebration and tour of the property will be offered at a public event from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 27 beginning with a 1 p.m. welcome at the Upper Dells Education and Research Center, N194 Highway N, Wisconsin Dells. A cake cutting ceremony follows at 2 p.m. then an optional tour will be offered from 2:30-3:30 p.m.