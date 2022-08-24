The Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center has expanded its mainland to the northwest due to a donation from Robin Buerki and Blackhawk Wawbeek Foundation. A celebration and tour of the property will be offered at a public event from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 27 beginning with a 1 p.m. welcome at the Upper Dells Education and Research Center, N194 Highway N, Wisconsin Dells. A cake cutting ceremony follows at 2 p.m. then an optional tour will be offered from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Upham Woods hosts expansion celebration
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dodge County Highway Department will apply an oil and chip seal to the following highways in Dodge County starting Tuesday, weather permitting.
WDEF host Golf for the Future event
Boys & Girls Club of Portage moves closer to opening
Horicon Marshmen athletic complex hosts grand opening
James Bond is a 4.5-year-old German shepherd mix, surrendered as his owner was no longer able to give him time. He is a super sweet and lovabl…
JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2022 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856…
Johnson hosts mobile office hours
Tomah Health staff support Caring Closet
BDACT hosts 3 classes for children
As a part of an annual quality report released by the Wisconsin Hospital Association, Tomah Health has been highlighted for its Patient Feedba…