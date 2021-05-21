 Skip to main content
Upham Woods opens Upper Dells Education & Research Center
On May 15, Upham Woods celebrated the grand opening of the newly constructed building, the Upper Dells Education & Research Center with guest speakers and a tour of the building.

 UPHAM WOODS/Contributed

On May 15, Upham Woods celebrated the grand opening of the newly constructed building, the Upper Dells Education & Research Center with guest speakers and a tour of the building.

Replacing the functionality of the former Welcome Center, this new structure offers a site redesign that improves overall arrival and departure, expanded restroom facilities ability to accommodate large groups arriving on buses, and sheltered areas that protect guests and their luggage. There are two new meeting spaces with state-of-the-art technology to host adult groups or small conferences. The new building provides a centralized meeting point, situated to take advantage of the existing Lodge and to showcase the views of the Wisconsin River; with staff offices on the second floor.

