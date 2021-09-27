Urgent Care services restored

Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital & Clinics is restoring evening Urgent Care services beginning Oct. 1. Patients may enter using the Emergency entrance from 4-10:30 p.m. daily.

The Respiratory Care Clinic also will close as of Oct. 1. This temporary clinic was made available at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to serve as an alternative site for the testing and screening of those with COVID-19 symptoms.

For COVID-19 testing, make an appointment using the MyAspirus online portal at myaspirus.org or call the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 1-844-568-0701. After making an appointment, patients will arrive and park in the designated stalls in the parking lot between the hospital Main Entrance and Clinic Entrance B, where an Aspirus care team member will come to their vehicle to perform the swab test.

For additional local options for COVID-19 testing, visit co.columbia.wi.us/ColumbiaCounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/COVID-19TestSites/tabid/9269/Default.aspx or https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.