UScellular provides additional wireless service at fair

UScellular has brought in a Cell on Light Truck, also referred to as a COLT, to increase wireless capacity during the fair.
“We want to help ensure that everyone who comes to enjoy the Dodge County Fair can use their smartphone like they want to,” said Kristy Baron, sales director at UScellular, “The COLT will help provide a better wireless network experience for all attendees at the fair.”
The COLT provides added network capacity for the increased data usage and to support the large volume of additional phone calls and texts from people while attending the fair.