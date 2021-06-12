UScellular ups 5G network for Baraboo

UScellular customers in Baraboo now have additional access to the company’s 5G network with new 5G equipment expansion.

“UScellular customers in Wisconsin will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on Baraboo streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Christine Paulsen, director of sales and operations for UScellular in Wisconsin.

The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Wisconsin is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2020, UScellular invested $80.4 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for Wisconsin residents.

