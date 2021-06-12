 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UScellular ups 5G network for Baraboo
0 Comments

UScellular ups 5G network for Baraboo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UScellular customers in Baraboo now have additional access to the company’s 5G network with new 5G equipment expansion.

“UScellular customers in Wisconsin will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on Baraboo streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Christine Paulsen, director of sales and operations for UScellular in Wisconsin.

The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Wisconsin is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2020, UScellular invested $80.4 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for Wisconsin residents.

For more information, visit uscellular.com/5G.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

News of those who serve 6/9/21

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News