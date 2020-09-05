USDA’s Covid-19 food assistance deadline nears

United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency reminds farmers and ranchers that the deadline to apply for the Covid-19 Food Assistance Program is Sept. 11. This program provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.
More than 160 commodities are eligible for CFAP, including certain non-specialty crops, livestock, dairy, wool, specialty crops, eggs, aquaculture, and nursery crops and cut flowers. All eligible commodities, payment rates, and calculations can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.
Producers have several options for applying to the CFAP program including:
Using an online portal; completing the application form using our CFAP Application Generator and Payment Calculator; downloading the AD-3114 application form and manually completing the form and deliver to an office drop box. For any of these options, visit farmers.gov/cfap.
In some limited cases, the office may be open for in-person business by appointment. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus/service-center-status to check the status of a local office.
USDA Service Centers can also work with producers to complete and securely transmit digitally signed applications through two commercially available tools: Box and OneSpan. Producers who are interested in digitally signing applications should notify a local service centers when calling to discuss the CFAP application process. For more information, visit farmers.gov/mydocs.
All other eligibility forms, such as those related to adjusted gross income and payment information, can be downloaded from farmers.gov/cfap/apply. For existing FSA customers, these documents are likely already on file.
First time customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer general assistance.
