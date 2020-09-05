USDA’s Covid-19 food assistance deadline nears

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency reminds farmers and ranchers that the deadline to apply for the Covid-19 Food Assistance Program is Sept. 11. This program provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19.

More than 160 commodities are eligible for CFAP, including certain non-specialty crops, livestock, dairy, wool, specialty crops, eggs, aquaculture, and nursery crops and cut flowers. All eligible commodities, payment rates, and calculations can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.

Producers have several options for applying to the CFAP program including:

Using an online portal; completing the application form using our CFAP Application Generator and Payment Calculator; downloading the AD-3114 application form and manually completing the form and deliver to an office drop box. For any of these options, visit farmers.gov/cfap.

In some limited cases, the office may be open for in-person business by appointment. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus/service-center-status to check the status of a local office.