USDA speaks about climate infrastructure funding

USDA speaks about climate infrastructure funding

USDA Rural Development State Director Julie Lassa, with other federal and local officials, will host a meeting at 11 a.m. today at the Historical Barn Deck, N3959 Stebbins Road, Poynette, to highlight funding for critical climate-smart infrastructure in support of mitigating the negative effects of climate change.

Lassa will recognize $250,000 in funding from USDA that assisted bovine genetics producer ABS Global purchase and install a 657 kilowatt solar array and how this climate-smart infrastructure will help the business save a significant amount in annual electrical costs and reduce their climate footprint through energy produced.

This event is free, reserve a spot by 9 a.m. with Nikki Gillespie at nicole.gillespie@usda.gov.

