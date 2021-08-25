Using lessons from the past to look ahead

As we consider another summer season gone and look ahead to fall and a new school year, things continue to look a little different than they have in the past. Amidst another season of change, uncertainty and challenges, it is an excellent time to look back on how we addressed the challenges of 2020 and 2021 and look at the ways in which our efforts to keep on keeping on have shaped the way we think about and provide services and to consider the ways in which those efforts to stay open and provide service during the pandemic might serve us into the future

After a brief closure in spring 2020, Reedsburg Public Library reopened with curbside services, allowing contactless pickup of library materials, and shortly thereafter a return to open access and services. Through implementing measures such as partitions, masks and social distancing, we were able to be open for regular hours and services. We worked with performers and staff to offer online programming, in addition to some socially distanced programs in the library and in the community.