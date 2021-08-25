Using lessons from the past to look ahead

As we consider another summer season gone and look ahead to fall and a new school year, things continue to look a little different than they have in the past. Amidst another season of change, uncertainty and challenges, it is an excellent time to look back on how we addressed the challenges of 2020 and 2021 and look at the ways in which our efforts to keep on keeping on have shaped the way we think about and provide services and to consider the ways in which those efforts to stay open and provide service during the pandemic might serve us into the future
After a brief closure in spring 2020, Reedsburg Public Library reopened with curbside services, allowing contactless pickup of library materials, and shortly thereafter a return to open access and services. Through implementing measures such as partitions, masks and social distancing, we were able to be open for regular hours and services. We worked with performers and staff to offer online programming, in addition to some socially distanced programs in the library and in the community.
Over the past year and a half, we transitioned from in-person programming to providing Zoom and Facebook presentations and back to in-person programs including storytimes, performers, authors and our regular book discussions and our memoir-writing group via Zoom. These virtual programs were especially appreciated by customers who wanted a way to stay connected with others. Book club participant Ginny Marsh said, “Zoom has made it possible for me to be involved in Reedsburg Library groups since the pandemic started. It has been a lifesaver for me, mentally and emotionally.” While virtual programs aren’t always the first choice for interaction, it’s a wonderful way for us to be able to share interaction when pandemics, or weather and dark winter nights make it hard to come together. Recording our programs to view later helps to make it possible to join for a song and a story when naptime doesn’t cooperate with plans or when getting out of the house with little ones proves to be a challenge.
Just as the flexibility of online meetings and programs is likely to be revisited in the coming days, the ongoing popularity of curbside pick-up has led to the decision to make it a permanent service at the library. Outdoor pick-up lockers for contactless and after-hours pick-up of materials are scheduled to arrive in the coming weeks and will be placed near the after-hours book drop for convenience.
As fall approaches, library staff will continue to look to the guidance of the Sauk County Health Department and local leaders for health and safety recommendations and any needed changes to operations. While we don’t know exactly what that will look like, know that your library staff are committed to providing quality resources and services in our community; whatever obstacles arise will be overcome with flexibility, collaboration and creativity.
For more information, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
