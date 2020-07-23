USS Mitscher assists distressed sailing vessel
0 comments

USS Mitscher assists distressed sailing vessel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
USS Mitscher

Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher DDG 57 throw shot lines to the pier to prepare for mooring as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk, May 5, 2019, after a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. The ship deployed to ensure maritime stability and security.

 U.S. NAVY, Contributed

USS Mitscher assists distressed sailing vessel

The Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher DDG 57 assisted a sailing vessel drifting about 150 nautical miles east of the Bahamas on July 18.

The destroyer is the namesake of Admiral Marc Mitscher, a Hillsboro native and pioneer in naval aviation, served as commander of the Fast Carrier Task Force in the Pacific during the latter half of World War II.

After the distressed vessel radioed for help on the morning of July 17, U.S. Coast Guard District 7 coordinated with Mitscher, the closest ship able to render aid. Mitscher rendezvoused with the vessel later that evening and towed it overnight to the closest port of San Salvador, Bahamas.

The 51-foot sailing vessel had a damaged steering shaft and was unable to maneuver. There were three adults onboard and all remain in good condition.

Mitscher, which is part of Destroyer Squadron 22 and Carrier Strike Group 2, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting unit-level training.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ticket on sale at River Arts
Community

Ticket on sale at River Arts

Tickets for River Arts Inc.’s 2020-21 season are on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. July 17 at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 …

Community

Bible school offered

Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, will host Bible School for kids in grades 4-6, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3-7. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News