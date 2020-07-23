× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

USS Mitscher assists distressed sailing vessel

The Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher DDG 57 assisted a sailing vessel drifting about 150 nautical miles east of the Bahamas on July 18.

The destroyer is the namesake of Admiral Marc Mitscher, a Hillsboro native and pioneer in naval aviation, served as commander of the Fast Carrier Task Force in the Pacific during the latter half of World War II.

After the distressed vessel radioed for help on the morning of July 17, U.S. Coast Guard District 7 coordinated with Mitscher, the closest ship able to render aid. Mitscher rendezvoused with the vessel later that evening and towed it overnight to the closest port of San Salvador, Bahamas.

The 51-foot sailing vessel had a damaged steering shaft and was unable to maneuver. There were three adults onboard and all remain in good condition.

Mitscher, which is part of Destroyer Squadron 22 and Carrier Strike Group 2, is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting unit-level training.