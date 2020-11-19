UW-Ext offers virtual series on beef

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Livestock Program announces its Wisconsin Beef Special Edition –virtual series. Extension Livestock Educators, UW Outreach Specialists, and keynote speakers will present current topics on beef production at 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings beginning Dec. 8. Each session is followed by Q & A until 8.30 p.m.
Participants can join during live Zoom sessions or listen to the recorded sessions as their scheduling allows. There is no charge to participate, but pre-registration is required for access. For those Wisconsin producers currently certified in Beef Quality Assurance, one BQA continuing educational credit per session is available by attending the Jan. 12 and both February sessions. BQA certification is not available by listening to recorded sessions.
Registration is required one week prior to each session at go.wisc.edu/farmreadyresearch.
- Dec. 8: Using the Estimating Hay Needs and Heifer Enterprise Budget Decision Tools with Amanda Cauffman, Bill Halfman, Carolyn Ihde, Ryan Sterry, UW-Madison Division of Extension Livestock Program
- Jan. 12: An Update on Mineral and Vitamin Needs for Beef Cattle with Dr. Stephanie Hansen, Iowa State University
- Jan. 26-28: participate with the Driftless Region Beef Conference, separate registration required at aep.iastate.edu/beef
- Feb. 9: Management of Newly Weaned Calves in the Feedlot with Dr. Dan Thompson, DVM, Iowa State University
- Feb. 23: Hairy Heel Wart: A Threat for the Health and Production of Cattle in Beef Operations with Dr. Doerte Doepfer, DVM, UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine
- March 9: Pasture Weed Management with Dr. Mark Renz, UW Madison Extension Specialist
- March 23: Direct Marketing Meat and Introduction to Meat Suite with Matt LeRoux, Cornell Cooperative Extension
For more information visit https://livestock.extension.wisc.edu or contact Megan Nelson, UW- Madison Division of Extension Livestock Outreach Program Manager at 608 282-5572 or megan.nelson@wisc.edu. The UW-Madison Extension Agriculture Institute has one registration location; to register for the Wisconsin Special Beef Edition or any other agriculture event, visit go.wisc.edu/farmreadyresearch.
Contact Alana Voss, Extension Sauk County Agriculture Educator, for questions at alana.voss@wisc.edu or 608-477-3945.
