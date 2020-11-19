UW-Ext offers virtual series on beef

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Livestock Program announces its Wisconsin Beef Special Edition –virtual series. Extension Livestock Educators, UW Outreach Specialists, and keynote speakers will present current topics on beef production at 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings beginning Dec. 8. Each session is followed by Q & A until 8.30 p.m.

Participants can join during live Zoom sessions or listen to the recorded sessions as their scheduling allows. There is no charge to participate, but pre-registration is required for access. For those Wisconsin producers currently certified in Beef Quality Assurance, one BQA continuing educational credit per session is available by attending the Jan. 12 and both February sessions. BQA certification is not available by listening to recorded sessions.