UW-Extension Hosts 'Finalizing Your Agronomic Inputs for 2022'

JUNEAU — University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension will offer an in-person event, “Finalizing Your Agronomic Inputs for 2022,” from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 10 at Pizza Ranch, 900 W. Main St., Waupun. The workshop is free; cost of buffet and drink is $11.29. Register by Tuesday at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or contact Dodge County Extension at 920-386-3790.

In this workshop, farmers will hear about strategies for reducing dependence on short-supplied herbicides by shifting focus to pre-plant and emergence weed management strategies; how to tap soil resources to make their fertilizer dollars stretch further under high prices; and the effects management decisions have on water quality. Featured presenters include Rodrigo Werle, extension specialist and weed scientist for UW-Madison; Mike Ballweg, UW-Madison Extension regional crops & soils agent for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington & Ozaukee counties; and Chelsea Zegler, UW-Madison Extension ag & water quality educator.

For more information, contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790, or visit http://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.

