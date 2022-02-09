UW-Extension offers virtual gardening series

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program will offer free educational mini webinars to help become more successful in your own yards, gardens, and containers.

The mini-webinars are 20 minutes each followed by questions and answers. Registration is required for each; anyone may attend as many as needed. All webinars will be recorded and posted online. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3rZez9V.

Series 1: Planning for a Fruitful Season Mini Webinars

Feb. 23: noon, Pruning Apple Trees to Maximize Healthy Fruit Production, presented by Amaya Atucha, associate professor/fruit crop specialist, UW-Madison. Late winter is an excellent time to prune backyard apple trees and proper pruning helps the trees to produce high-quality apples. Learn about proper pruning techniques and how the structure of the apple tree supports healthy fruit production.

March 2: noon, Identification, Management and Control of Major Apple Pests, presented by Diana Alfuth, horticulture outreach specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension. Be prepared to combat common pests on backyard apple trees. Learn about the major insect and fungal pests that can cause damage to apples and the timing of different management strategies.

March 9: noon, Growing Strawberries in Containers, presented by Darrin Kimbler, agriculture educator, UW-Madison Division of Extension Iron County. Learn how to grow strawberries in containers, including selecting the right variety, soil, watering and fertilizer and how to overwinter them.

For upcoming events and learning opportunities, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/events.