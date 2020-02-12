UW Madison Division of Extension starts business classes

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension in Juneau County announce the dates for their popular starting a business/enhancing your existing business seminar series.

Classes cover the basics of getting a business started and the pitfalls that new business owners and entrepreneurs need to be aware of. Hands on discussions and participant involvement is an essential part of the series. Existing business owners will receive tips on their existing business product and service life cycles, new trends in business and marketing, and ideas on how to remain competitive in their business.

Level I class for the Mauston, New Lisbon, Necedah, and Tomah areas will begin with a light dinner at 5:30 p.m. followed by class from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 24 at the community room at Lynxx Networks, 127 Highway 12, Camp Douglas.

Level I Class for the Elroy, Wonewoc, and Hillsboro areas will begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. followed by class from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Elroy Public Library, 501 Second Main St., Elroy.

For participants from both Level I classes, the Level II class includes a visit to a new rural entrepreneur business in the area. The class location will be selected based on the demographic, location, and preferences of participants in the first two classes.