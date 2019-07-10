The Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg, is partnering with University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County to host two informational evenings in the library’s community room.
Campus Dean Ed Janairo will talk about recent changes at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, and how the new structure benefits students, and the community at 6:30 p.m. July 15. The new “Boo-U” is still your local UW campus and is as vital as ever.
Gabe Riviere, Information Specialist in Student Services at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County will help you make sense of the alphabet soup of FAFSA, COA, EFC, Pell, and other key stops on the route to a good financial plan at 6:30 p.m. July 22. There’s lots of ways to fund your education, grants and loans, both public and private, and scholarships, too, if you know where to look.
For more information, call 608-355-5245 or email roltgens@uwplatt.edu.
