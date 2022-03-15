UW professor to speak at Lunch Break Series

Dr. Erica Rosenfeld Halverson, a professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, will speak at its Lunch Break Series at noon Thursday, March 24 at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St.

Halverson recently released her new book, "How the Arts Can Save Education," drawing on 25 years as a researcher and teaching artist to offer a blueprint for all classrooms where students and teachers can take risks, collaborate, and work creatively. In the books, she shows how we can rethink what learning, teaching, and curriculum can be using theater, music, visual arts, dance, and digital media tools.

She was born in New York, New York, lives in Madison, and is involved in education and the arts in the Madison area. She is the "Mayor of Whoopensocker," an education residency that uses performing and creative arts to design innovative classroom experiences, and she has been adamant about the importance of arts in the education process.

Guest speakers selected for PCA's noontime Lunch Break Series offer informal presentations on a variety of topics September through May. Cost is $5 at the door. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.