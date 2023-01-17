 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
V.F.W. names “Patriot's Pen” winners

V.F.W. names "Patriot's Pen" winners

From left, Post junior vice Glenn Bille, Blake Bruins, Kaelyn Mulder, and senior vice Jay Graff, not present, Abigail TenNapel.

 LARRY DUER

WAUPUN — Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun held a Patriots Pen Youth Essay Writing Contest which gave middle school students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme and at the same time improve their writing skills. Kaelyn Mulder, seventh-grader, first-place, receives $75; Abigail TenNapel, eighth-grader, second-place, $50; Blake Bruins, sixth-grader, third-place, $50. All are students at Central Wisconsin Christian School.

