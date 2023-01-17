WAUPUN — Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 in Waupun held a Patriots Pen Youth Essay Writing Contest which gave middle school students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme and at the same time improve their writing skills. Kaelyn Mulder, seventh-grader, first-place, receives $75; Abigail TenNapel, eighth-grader, second-place, $50; Blake Bruins, sixth-grader, third-place, $50. All are students at Central Wisconsin Christian School.
V.F.W. names “Patriot's Pen” winners
